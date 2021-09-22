Airplay e download: ancora sugli scudi Ed Sheeran e l’accoppiata Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Ancora sugli scudi Ed Sheeran e l’accoppiata Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber. Sono loro i protagonisti della scena settimanale europea
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
2.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
4.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
5.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
6.Woman- Doja Cat
7.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
8.Don’t shut me down – ABBA (SWE)
9. Take my breath – The Weekend
10.Save your tears- The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
3.Don’t shut me down – ABBA (SWE)
4.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
5.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
6.I still have faith in you -ABBA (SWE)
7. Cold heart- Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Remember – Becky Hill & David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
9. Out out – Joel Corry, Jax Jones, Charlie XCX, Saweetie (GBR)
10.Colorado- Miky Chance (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
3. Take my breath – The Weeknd
4. Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
5. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Love tonight – Shouse & David Guetta
7. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)
8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
9. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
10.Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)
4. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
5. Never going home -Kungs (FRA)
6. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
7. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
8. Love again – Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Don’t shut me down- ABBA (SWE)
10.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)