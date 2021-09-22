Airplay e download: ancora sugli scudi Ed Sheeran e l’accoppiata Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Ancora sugli scudi Ed Sheeran e l’accoppiata Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber. Sono loro i protagonisti della scena settimanale europea

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

2.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

4.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

5.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

6.Woman- Doja Cat

7.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

8.Don’t shut me down – ABBA (SWE)

9. Take my breath – The Weekend

10.Save your tears- The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

3.Don’t shut me down – ABBA (SWE)

4.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

5.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

6.I still have faith in you -ABBA (SWE)

7. Cold heart- Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Remember – Becky Hill & David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

9. Out out – Joel Corry, Jax Jones, Charlie XCX, Saweetie (GBR)

10.Colorado- Miky Chance (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

3. Take my breath – The Weeknd

4. Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

5. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Love tonight – Shouse & David Guetta

7. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)

8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

9. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

10.Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)

4. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

5. Never going home -Kungs (FRA)

6. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

7. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

8. Love again – Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Don’t shut me down- ABBA (SWE)

10.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

