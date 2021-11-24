Airplay e downloads: comandano Ed Sheeran e il duetto Elton John-Dua Lipa

Le classifiche europee in questa settimana premiano Ed Sheeran sul fronte dell’airplay ed Elton John ft Dua Lipa sul fronte dei download
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
9.Love nwantiti – Ckay ft Eunique & Pronto
10.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
7.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
8.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
9.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd (SWE)
10.Be a hoe/Break a hoe – Shirin David & Kitty Kat (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
4. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
7. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
8. Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
9. Pepas- Farruko
10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Love tonight – Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
9. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Dopamine (GER/NED)
10.Love again- Dua Lipa (GBR)