Airplay e downloads: comandano Ed Sheeran e il duetto Elton John-Dua Lipa

Le classifiche europee in questa settimana premiano Ed Sheeran sul fronte dell’airplay ed Elton John ft Dua Lipa sul fronte dei download

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

7.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

9.Love nwantiti – Ckay ft Eunique & Pronto

10.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

7.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

8.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

9.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd (SWE)

10.Be a hoe/Break a hoe – Shirin David & Kitty Kat (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

4. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

7. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

8. Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

9. Pepas- Farruko

10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Love tonight – Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

9. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Dopamine (GER/NED)

10.Love again- Dua Lipa (GBR)

