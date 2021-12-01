Airplay: Adele domina le classifiche con “Easy on me”

Adele ed il suo singolo “Easy on me” dominano le quattro classifiche europee.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

8.Love nwantiti – Ckay ft Eunique & Pronto

9.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

10.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

7.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

8.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

9.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

10.Overpass graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

7. Pepas- Farruko

8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

9. Love tonight – Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)

10.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia & The Weekend (SWE)

