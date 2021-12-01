Airplay: Adele domina le classifiche con “Easy on me”

Adele ed il suo singolo “Easy on me” dominano le quattro classifiche europee.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
8.Love nwantiti – Ckay ft Eunique & Pronto
9.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
10.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
7.Love tonight- Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
8.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
9.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
10.Overpass graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
7. Pepas- Farruko
8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.Industry baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
9. Love tonight – Shouse & David Guetta (FRA)
10.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia & The Weekend (SWE)