Airplay e download: Ed Sheeeran e Adele continuano il dominio

Ed Sheeran e Adele, piazzano in classifica due singoli a testa e si confermano padroni delle charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

8.Pepas- Farruko

9. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

10. Oh my god-Adele (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8.Oh my god-Adele (GBR)

9.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

10. Would I lie to you- Nico Santos (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

7. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey

8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10.Pepas- Farruko

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

9. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

