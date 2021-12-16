Airplay e download: Ed Sheeeran e Adele continuano il dominio

Ed Sheeran e Adele, piazzano in classifica due singoli a testa e si confermano padroni delle charts
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
8.Pepas- Farruko
9. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
10. Oh my god-Adele (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8.Oh my god-Adele (GBR)
9.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
10. Would I lie to you- Nico Santos (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
7. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey
8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.Pepas- Farruko
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
9. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)