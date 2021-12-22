Airplay e download: tornano i classici pop del Natale (più quello nuovo)

Come ormai tradizione, sotto Natale, ecco tornare in classifica i classici brani del Natale pop ai quali si aggiunge quest’anno il bellissimo “Merry Chistmas” di Elton John e Ed Sheeran
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
4.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
10.Santa tell me- Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
4.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
9.Moth to a flame- Swedish house Mafia& The Weekend (SWE)
10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey
6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)
9. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
10.Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)
7. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
8. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)