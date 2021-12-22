Airplay e download: tornano i classici pop del Natale (più quello nuovo)

Come ormai tradizione, sotto Natale, ecco tornare in classifica i classici brani del Natale pop ai quali si aggiunge quest’anno il bellissimo “Merry Chistmas” di Elton John e Ed Sheeran

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

4.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

10.Santa tell me- Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

4.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

9.Moth to a flame- Swedish house Mafia& The Weekend (SWE)

10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey

6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)

9. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

10.Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

6. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)

7. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

8. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)

