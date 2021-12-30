Airplay e download: in mezzo ai brani di Natale Ed Sheeran fa poker

Classifiche dominate dai singoli natalizi vecchi e nuovi e da Ed Sheeran che piazza quattro brani in top 10

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5.Abcedfu -Gayle

6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

8.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

9.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

6.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

9.Would I lie to you- Nico Santos(GBR)

10.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey

5. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)

6. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Abcdefu-Gayle

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)

8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

9. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

10.Do they know it’s Christmas? – Band Aid (GBR/IRL)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...