Airplay e download: in mezzo ai brani di Natale Ed Sheeran fa poker

Classifiche dominate dai singoli natalizi vecchi e nuovi e da Ed Sheeran che piazza quattro brani in top 10
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5.Abcedfu -Gayle
6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
8.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
9.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
6.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
9.Would I lie to you- Nico Santos(GBR)
10.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey
5. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)
6. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Abcdefu-Gayle
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)
8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
9. Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
10.Do they know it’s Christmas? – Band Aid (GBR/IRL)