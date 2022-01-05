Airplay: Elton John comanda, con Dua Lipa oppure Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran ed Elton John comandano la classifica degli airplay, Dua Lipa ed ancora Elton John quella degli airplay

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Abcedfu -Gayle

3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

4.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

10.Underneath the trees- Kelly Clarkson

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

5.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

10.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey

8. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

9. Abcdefu-Gayle

10. That’s what I want – Lil Nas X

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

8. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)

10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

