Airplay: Elton John comanda, con Dua Lipa oppure Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran ed Elton John comandano la classifica degli airplay, Dua Lipa ed ancora Elton John quella degli airplay
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Abcedfu -Gayle
3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
4.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
10.Underneath the trees- Kelly Clarkson
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
5.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
10.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey
8. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
9. Abcdefu-Gayle
10. That’s what I want – Lil Nas X
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
8. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)
10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)