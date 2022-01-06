Top 10 del 2021: ecco singoli e album più venduti in Germania e Regno Unito

Come tradizione, la Germania ed il Regno Unito sono i primi a segnalare la classifica dei 10 brani e dei 10 album più venduti nel 2021. In Germania come sempre album molto germanofoni, anche se quest’anno Helene Fischer ha perso dagli ABBA mentre fra i singoli Ed Sheeran è stato battuto da Nathan Evans ed la sua hit nata da un canto marinaresco.
Nel Regno Unito trionfano Adele, col nuovo album “30” e Ed Sheeran.
Germania- Top 10 singoli 2021
1.Wellerman – Nathan Evans (GBR)
2.Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.The Business – Tiësto (NED)
4.Friday – Riton & Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa (GBR)
5.Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
6.Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
7.Love Tonight – Shouse ft David Guetta
8.Your Love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
9.Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
10.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
Germania- Top 10 album 2021
1.Voyage – ABBA (SWE)
2.Rausch – Helene Fischer (GER)
3.Power Up – AC/DC
4.Dunkel – Die Ärzte (GER)
5. Wenn die Kälte kommt – Santiano (GER)
6.Senjutsu – Iron Maiden
7. 30 – Adele (GBR)
8.Die Helene Fischer Show – Meine schönsten Momente (Vol. 1) – Helene Fischer (GER)
9.Udopium – Das Beste – Udo Lindenberg (GER)
10.Aus dem Licht in den Schatten zurück – Kontra K (GER)
Regno Unito – Top 10 Singles 2021
1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2. Good 4 U- Olivia Rodrigo
3. Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo
4. Save your tears – The Weeknd
5. Montero (Call me by your name)- Lil Nas X
6. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Stay – The Kid LAROI ft Justin Bieber
8. Heat Waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
9. Blinding lights – The Weeknd
10. Body – Tion Wayne & Russ Millions (GBR)
Regno Unito – Top 10 Album 2021
1. 30- Adele
2. =- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3. Voyage – ABBA (SWE)
4. Sour-Olivia Rodrigo
5. Greatest hits – Queen (GBR)
6. Future nostalgia- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Divide – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Diamonds – Elton John (GBR)
9. 50 Years Don’t stop – Fleetwod Mac (GBR)
10. We’re all alone in this together- Dave (GBR)