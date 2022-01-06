Top 10 del 2021: ecco singoli e album più venduti in Germania e Regno Unito

Come tradizione, la Germania ed il Regno Unito sono i primi a segnalare la classifica dei 10 brani e dei 10 album più venduti nel 2021. In Germania come sempre album molto germanofoni, anche se quest’anno Helene Fischer ha perso dagli ABBA mentre fra i singoli Ed Sheeran è stato battuto da Nathan Evans ed la sua hit nata da un canto marinaresco.

Nel Regno Unito trionfano Adele, col nuovo album “30” e Ed Sheeran.

Germania- Top 10 singoli 2021

1.Wellerman – Nathan Evans (GBR)

2.Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.The Business – Tiësto (NED)

4.Friday – Riton & Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa (GBR)

5.Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

6.Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

7.Love Tonight – Shouse ft David Guetta

8.Your Love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

9.Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

10.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

Germania- Top 10 album 2021

1.Voyage – ABBA (SWE)

2.Rausch – Helene Fischer (GER)

3.Power Up – AC/DC

4.Dunkel – Die Ärzte (GER)

5. Wenn die Kälte kommt – Santiano (GER)

6.Senjutsu – Iron Maiden

7. 30 – Adele (GBR)

8.Die Helene Fischer Show – Meine schönsten Momente (Vol. 1) – Helene Fischer (GER)

9.Udopium – Das Beste – Udo Lindenberg (GER)

10.Aus dem Licht in den Schatten zurück – Kontra K (GER)

Regno Unito – Top 10 Singles 2021

1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Good 4 U- Olivia Rodrigo

3. Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

4. Save your tears – The Weeknd

5. Montero (Call me by your name)- Lil Nas X

6. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Stay – The Kid LAROI ft Justin Bieber

8. Heat Waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

9. Blinding lights – The Weeknd

10. Body – Tion Wayne & Russ Millions (GBR)

Regno Unito – Top 10 Album 2021

1. 30- Adele

2. =- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3. Voyage – ABBA (SWE)

4. Sour-Olivia Rodrigo

5. Greatest hits – Queen (GBR)

6. Future nostalgia- Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Divide – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. Diamonds – Elton John (GBR)

9. 50 Years Don’t stop – Fleetwod Mac (GBR)

10. We’re all alone in this together- Dave (GBR)

