Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa e Ed Sheeran affiancano Elton John in vetta

Elton John fa doppietta e comanda sia con Dua Lipa che con Ed Sheeran

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Abcedfu -Gayle

4.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

9.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Santa tell me – Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

7.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Abcdefu-Gayle

6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

7. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

9. That’s what I want – Lil Nas X

10.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...