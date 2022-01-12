Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa e Ed Sheeran affiancano Elton John in vetta

Elton John fa doppietta e comanda sia con Dua Lipa che con Ed Sheeran
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Abcedfu -Gayle
4.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
9.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Santa tell me – Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Merry Christmas – Elton John & Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
7.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Abcdefu-Gayle
6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
7. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
9. That’s what I want – Lil Nas X
10.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)