Airplay e download: Ed Sheeran piazza tre brani, ma comanda Gayle

Dietro a Galye c’è ancora Ed Sheeran, con tre brani in classifica anche questa settimana
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
8.Do it do it- Acraze ft Cherish
9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10. Enemy-Imagine Dragons & JID
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9. Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Abcdefu-Gayle
5. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
7. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
9. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
10.Do it do it- Acraze ft Cherish
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Friendships- Pascal Letoublon (FRA)