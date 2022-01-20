Airplay e download: Ed Sheeran piazza tre brani, ma comanda Gayle

Dietro a Galye c’è ancora Ed Sheeran, con tre brani in classifica anche questa settimana

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Abcedfu -Gayle

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

8.Do it do it- Acraze ft Cherish

9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10. Enemy-Imagine Dragons & JID

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

7.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9. Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Dopamine- Purple Disco Machine ft Eyelar (GER/NED)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Abcdefu-Gayle

5. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

7. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

9. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

10.Do it do it- Acraze ft Cherish

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Friendships- Pascal Letoublon (FRA)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...