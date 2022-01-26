Speciali e approfondimenti

Airplay e download: comandano ancora Gayle ed Elton Jonh con Dua Lipa

Ancora Gayle al comando della classifica dei singoli più suonati in Europa, ma spicca anche Ed Sheeran, che con Elton John comanda i download.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
5.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
8.Do it do it- Acraze ft Cherish
9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10. Enemy-Imagine Dragons & JID

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
8.The Motto- Tiesto ft Ava Max (NED)
9. Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Seventeen going under- Sam Fender (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Abcdefu-Gayle
3. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
4. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
5. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

