Airplay: domina ancora “ABCDEFU” di Gayle

La giovanissima Gayle, lanciata da TikTok, prosegue ancora la marcia in testa alle charts col brano “ABCDEFU”
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
7.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
8.Enemy-Imagine Dragons & JID
9.The Motto- Tiesto ft Ava Max (NED)
10.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
6.The Motto- Tiesto ft Ava Max (NED)
7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
10.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
6. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
7. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
8. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
9. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)