Airplay: domina ancora “ABCDEFU” di Gayle

La giovanissima Gayle, lanciata da TikTok, prosegue ancora la marcia in testa alle charts col brano “ABCDEFU”

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Abcedfu -Gayle

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

4.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

7.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

8.Enemy-Imagine Dragons & JID

9.The Motto- Tiesto ft Ava Max (NED)

10.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

6.The Motto- Tiesto ft Ava Max (NED)

7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

10.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Abcdefu-Gayle

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

6. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

7. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

8. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

9. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...