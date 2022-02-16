Airplay e downloads: comandano Elton John e Dua Lipa

Continuano a dominare Gayle ed il remix dei Pnau sul brano di Elton John e Dua Lipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
7.That’s what I want – Lil Nas X
8.Pepas- Farruko
9.Sacrifice – The Weeknd
10.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
5.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
6.Overpass Graffiti- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9.Oh my god – Adele (GBR)
10.Blurry eyes -Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
6. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
9. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
6. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
7. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
8. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
10.Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)