Airplay e download: comandano Elton John & Dua Lipa e la giovanissima Gayle

Continua il dominio di “ABCDEFU” di Gayle e del remix made in Pnau di “Sacrifice”, rinominato “Cold Heart”, brano di Elton John che in questa versione ospita Dua Lipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7.That’s what I want – Lil Nas X
8.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
9.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
10.Young right now – Robin Schulz & Dennis Lloyd (GER/ISR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Sacrifice – The Weeknd
9. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
10.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
8. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
10.Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)