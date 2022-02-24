Airplay e download: comandano Elton John & Dua Lipa e la giovanissima Gayle

Continua il dominio di “ABCDEFU” di Gayle e del remix made in Pnau di “Sacrifice”, rinominato “Cold Heart”, brano di Elton John che in questa versione ospita Dua Lipa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Abcedfu -Gayle

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

7.That’s what I want – Lil Nas X

8.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

9.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9.Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

10.Young right now – Robin Schulz & Dennis Lloyd (GER/ISR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Abcdefu-Gayle

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Sacrifice – The Weeknd

9. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

10.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

8. Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)

10.Moth to a flame – Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

