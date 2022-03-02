Airplay e download: comandano Elton John & Dua Lipa e Gayle

Ancora una volta primato diviso fra Gayle e l’accoppiata Elton John & Dua Lipa col remix degli Pnau

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Abcedfu -Gayle

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Sacrifice- The Weeknd

5.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

6.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

7.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

8.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

7.Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

10.The Joker and the the queen- Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Abcdefu-Gayle

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Sacrifice – The Weeknd

9. Infinity- Jaymes Young

10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

4. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

8. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)

9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

10.Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

