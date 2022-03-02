Airplay e download: comandano Elton John & Dua Lipa e Gayle

Ancora una volta primato diviso fra Gayle e l’accoppiata Elton John & Dua Lipa col remix degli Pnau
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Sacrifice- The Weeknd
5.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
6.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
8.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
4.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
6.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7.Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
10.The Joker and the the queen- Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Sacrifice – The Weeknd
9. Infinity- Jaymes Young
10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
5. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)
7. My universe – Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
8. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
10.Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)