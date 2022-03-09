Airplay e downloads: doppia Adele e triplo Ed Sheeran, ma comanda Gayle

Comanda ancora Gayle, ma i veri leader delle charts sono Adele e Ed Sheeran

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Abcedfu -Gayle

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Sacrifice- The Weeknd

5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

6.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

7.Stay-Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

10.Infinity- Jaymes Young

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

6.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

8.Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

9.Tell it to my heart – Meduz ft Hozier (ITA/IRL)

10.Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Abcdefu-Gayle

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

5. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Infinity- Jaymes Young

9. Sacrifice – The Weeknd

10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

6. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)

9. Easy on me – Adele (GBR)

10.Overpass graffiti-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

