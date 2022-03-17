Airplay e download: comandano Gayle ed Elton John con Dua Lipa

Continua il dominio di Gayle e di Elton John ft Dua Lipa fra i brani europei
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Sacrifice- The Weeknd
5.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
6.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
7.Stay-Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.Infinity- Jaymes Young
10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
6.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
7.Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
8.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
10.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
5. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Infinity- Jaymes Young
9. Sacrifice – The Weeknd
10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
9. My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
10.Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)