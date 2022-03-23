Airplay e download: l’incredibile risalita dei Glass Animals

Gayle ed Elton John sono sempre ai vertici, ma la notizia della settimana è la risalita ai piani altissimi del brano “Heat Waves” dei Glass Animals, che ormai ha diversi mesi, salito anche ai vertici della Billboard Hot 100 negli Usa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Abcedfu -Gayle

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

5.Sacrifice- The Weeknd

6.Infinity- Jaymes Young

7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

8.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

4.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

9.Oh my God- Adele (GBR)

10. Young right now – Robin Schulz & Dennis Loyd (GER/ISR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Abcdefu-Gayle

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

5. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

8. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9. Infinity- Jaymes Young

10.Sacrifice – The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

7. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)

8. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)

9. My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

10.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

