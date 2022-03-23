Airplay e download: l’incredibile risalita dei Glass Animals

Gayle ed Elton John sono sempre ai vertici, ma la notizia della settimana è la risalita ai piani altissimi del brano “Heat Waves” dei Glass Animals, che ormai ha diversi mesi, salito anche ai vertici della Billboard Hot 100 negli Usa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Abcedfu -Gayle
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
5.Sacrifice- The Weeknd
6.Infinity- Jaymes Young
7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
8.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
9.Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
10. Young right now – Robin Schulz & Dennis Loyd (GER/ISR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
5. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
8. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9. Infinity- Jaymes Young
10.Sacrifice – The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
8. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
9. My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
10.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)