Airplay e downloads: la scalata di Jaymes Young e Tiesto & Ava Max

Oltre ai soliti Gayle ed Elton John ft Dua Lipa si segnala la scalata di Jaymes Young e Tiesto & Ava Max
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Infinity- Jaymes Young
2.Abcedfu -Gayle
3.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
4.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
5.Sacrifice- The Weeknd
6.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
7.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
8.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
9.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
2.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
9.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
10.Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
5. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Infinity- Jaymes Young
9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
10.Sacrifice – The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
6. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
8. My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
9. Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
10.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)