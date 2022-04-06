Airplay e downloads: The Weeknd fa tripletta in classifica

Il canadese The Weeknd piazza tre brani in classifica: uno da solo, uno in coppia con Swedish House Mafia ed uno con Rosalìa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Infinity- Jaymes Young

2.Abcedfu -Gayle

3.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

6.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

8.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10.Sacrifice- The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

3.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

4.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

7.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

8.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)

9.Oh my God- Adele (GBR)

10.Remedy – Leony (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Abcdefu-Gayle

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

6. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Infinity- Jaymes Young

9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

10. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

6. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

7. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)

8. My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)

9. Where did you go? _ Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

10.La fama- Rosalia ft the Weeknd (SPA)

