Airplay e downloads: The Weeknd fa tripletta in classifica

Il canadese The Weeknd piazza tre brani in classifica: uno da solo, uno in coppia con Swedish House Mafia ed uno con Rosalìa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Infinity- Jaymes Young
2.Abcedfu -Gayle
3.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
4.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
6.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
8.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.Sacrifice- The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
3.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
4.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
8.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)
9.Oh my God- Adele (GBR)
10.Remedy – Leony (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Abcdefu-Gayle
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
6. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Infinity- Jaymes Young
9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
10. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
6. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
8. My universe- Coldplay & BTS (GBR)
9. Where did you go? _ Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
10.La fama- Rosalia ft the Weeknd (SPA)