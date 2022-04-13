Airplay e downloads: comandano Glass Animals e Jaymes Young

Oltre a Jaymes Young, tornano in vetta gli inglesi Glass Animals con la loro “Heat waves”
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Infinity- Jaymes Young
2.Abcedfu -Gayle
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
10.Sacrifice- The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
6.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9.Remedy – Leony (GER)
10.Bad habits -Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
2. Abcdefu-Gayle
3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
7. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.Infinity- Jaymes Young
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7. As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
9. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
10.La fama- Rosalia ft the Weeknd (SPA)