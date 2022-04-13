Airplay e downloads: comandano Glass Animals e Jaymes Young

Oltre a Jaymes Young, tornano in vetta gli inglesi Glass Animals con la loro “Heat waves”

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Infinity- Jaymes Young

2.Abcedfu -Gayle

3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

4.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

7.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

10.Sacrifice- The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

6.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)

8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9.Remedy – Leony (GER)

10.Bad habits -Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

2. Abcdefu-Gayle

3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

7. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10.Infinity- Jaymes Young

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

2. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

7. As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)

9. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

10.La fama- Rosalia ft the Weeknd (SPA)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...