Airplay e downloads: comandano Jaymes Young, Harry Styles e Glass Animals

Comandano Jaymes Young, Harry Styles e Glass Animals, ancora protagonisti nelle charts di mezza Europa ed in quelle continentali
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Infinity- Jaymes Young
2.Abcedfu -Gayle
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
5.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
6.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.Light switch- Charlie Puth
10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
5.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)
6.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)
9.Remedy – Leony (GER)
10.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
4. Abcdefu-Gayle
5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
6. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
7. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
10. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
8. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
9. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
10. Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)