Airplay e downloads: comandano Jaymes Young, Harry Styles e Glass Animals

Comandano Jaymes Young, Harry Styles e Glass Animals, ancora protagonisti nelle charts di mezza Europa ed in quelle continentali

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Infinity- Jaymes Young

2.Abcedfu -Gayle

3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

4.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

5.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

6.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.Light switch- Charlie Puth

10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

2.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

4.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

5.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)

6.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

8.Moth to a flame- Swedish House Mafia ft The Weeknd (SWE)

9.Remedy – Leony (GER)

10.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

4. Abcdefu-Gayle

5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

6. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

7. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

10. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

7. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

8. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

9. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)

10. Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)

