Airplay e download: in testa Jaymes Young, Glass Animals e Harry Styles

Comandano Jaymes Young, Harry Styles ed i Glass Animals
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Infinity- Jaymes Young
2.Abcedfu -Gayle
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
5.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
6.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
7.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
8.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.Safrice-The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
3.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
5.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Remedy – Leony (GER)
9.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)
10.Overpass graffiti – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Abcdefu-Gayle
5. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
6. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
7. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
10.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
8. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
9. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
10.Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)