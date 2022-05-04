Airplay e downloads: comandano Jaymes Young e Harry Styles

Harry Styles e lo statunitense Jaymes Young continuano a dominare le charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Infinity- Jaymes Young

2.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

3.Abcedfu -Gayle

4.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

5.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

6.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

7.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

6.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8.Remedy – Leony (GER)

9.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)

10.Overpass graffiti – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5. Abcdefu-Gayle

6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

7. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

9. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

10.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

7. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

9. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)

10.Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...