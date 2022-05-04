Airplay e downloads: comandano Jaymes Young e Harry Styles

Harry Styles e lo statunitense Jaymes Young continuano a dominare le charts
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Infinity- Jaymes Young
2.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
3.Abcedfu -Gayle
4.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
5.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
6.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
7.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
10.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
6.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8.Remedy – Leony (GER)
9.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)
10.Overpass graffiti – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. Abcdefu-Gayle
6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
9. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
10.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
7. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
9. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
10.Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)