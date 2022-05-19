Airplay e downloads: dietro Harry Styles riecco Camila Cabello

Dietro all’ex One Direction Harry Styles spunta la coppia Camila Cabello-Ed Sheeran
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
4.Abcedfu -Gayle
5.Infinity- Jaymes Young
6.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
7.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
10. First class- Jack Harlow
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7.Remedy – Leony (GER)
8.In your arms- Topic, Robin Schulz, Nico Santos, Paul Van Dyk (GER)
9.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)
10.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. First class- Jack Harlow
7. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Abcdefu-Gayle
9. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
10.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)
9. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)
10. Remedy – Leony (GER)