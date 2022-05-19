Airplay e downloads: dietro Harry Styles riecco Camila Cabello

Dietro all’ex One Direction Harry Styles spunta la coppia Camila Cabello-Ed Sheeran

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

4.Abcedfu -Gayle

5.Infinity- Jaymes Young

6.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

7.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

10. First class- Jack Harlow

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

7.Remedy – Leony (GER)

8.In your arms- Topic, Robin Schulz, Nico Santos, Paul Van Dyk (GER)

9.Anyone for you- George Ezra (GBR)

10.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6. First class- Jack Harlow

7. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Abcdefu-Gayle

9. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

10.Enemy – Imagine Dragons & Jid

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

7. Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)

9. Anyone for you – George Ezra (GBR)

10. Remedy – Leony (GER)

