Airplay e downloads: Harry Styles grande protagonista

Harry Styles grande protagonista nelle classifiche europee di airplay e downloads
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
4.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
5.First class- Jack Harlow
6.Thousand miles- Kid Laroi
7.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8.Stay- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
9.Remedy-Leony (GER)
10.About damn time – Lizzo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5.Remedy-Leony (GER)
6.Trompeta-Willy William (FRA)
7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (GBR)
9.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Dancing feet- Kygo ft DNCE
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
6. First class- Jack Harlow
7. About damn time – Lizzo
8. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
9. Infinity- Jaymes Young
10.Hold my hand- Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
6. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)
8. 2Steps- Ed Sheeran ft Lil Baby, Anytilla, Ellinoora &1 Cuz (GBR/UKR/FIN/SWE)
9. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
10.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)