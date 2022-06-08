Airplay e downloads: Harry Styles grande protagonista

Harry Styles grande protagonista nelle classifiche europee di airplay e downloads

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

4.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

5.First class- Jack Harlow

6.Thousand miles- Kid Laroi

7.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8.Stay- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

9.Remedy-Leony (GER)

10.About damn time – Lizzo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

4.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5.Remedy-Leony (GER)

6.Trompeta-Willy William (FRA)

7.Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (GBR)

9.Shivers- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Dancing feet- Kygo ft DNCE

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

6. First class- Jack Harlow

7. About damn time – Lizzo

8. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

9. Infinity- Jaymes Young

10.Hold my hand- Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

6. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)

8. 2Steps- Ed Sheeran ft Lil Baby, Anytilla, Ellinoora &1 Cuz (GBR/UKR/FIN/SWE)

9. The motto- Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)

10.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...