Airplay e download: Kid Laroi fa doppietta, ma comanda ancora Harry Styles

Harry Styles è ancora protagonista, ma The Kid Laroi entra in classifica con un secondo brano
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
4.About damn time – Lizzo
5.First class- Jack Harlow
6.Bones- Imagine dragons
7.Stay- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
8.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
9.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
10.Thousand miles – Kid Laroi
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
3.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
4.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
5. Remedy-Leony (GER)
6.The Motto-Tiesto & Ava Max (NED)
7.Trompeta- Willy William (FRA)
8.Potion- Calvin Harris (GBR)
9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.What would you do – Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7. About damn time – Lizzo
8. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
9. First class- Jack Harlow
10. Hold my hand- Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
6. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
7. Craxy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
8. 2Steps- Ed Sheeran ft Lil Baby, Anytilla, Ellinoora &1 Cuz (GBR/UKR/FIN/SWE)
9. Remedy- Leony (GER)
10.Clap your hands – Kungs (FRA)