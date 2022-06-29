Airplay e downloads: Harry Styles è il padrone assoluto

Harry Styles è il padrone assoluto in tutte e quattro le classifiche
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
4.About damn time – Lizzo
5.Stay- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6.First class- Jack Harlow
7.Bones- Imagine dragons
8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
9. Thousand miles – Kid Laroi
10.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
4.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
5. Remedy-Leony (GER)
6..What would you do?– Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)
7.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
9.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GER)
10.Trompeta- Willy William (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. About damn time – Lizzo
8. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
9. Hold my hand- Lady Gaga
10.First class- Jack Harlow
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
6. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)
7. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
8. 2Step- Ed Sheeran ft Lil Baby, Anytilla, Ellinoora &1 Cuz (GBR/UKR/FIN/SWE)
9. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)
10 Remedy- Leony (GER)