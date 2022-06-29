Airplay e downloads: Harry Styles è il padrone assoluto

Harry Styles è il padrone assoluto in tutte e quattro le classifiche

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

4.About damn time – Lizzo

5.Stay- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6.First class- Jack Harlow

7.Bones- Imagine dragons

8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9. Thousand miles – Kid Laroi

10.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

4.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

5. Remedy-Leony (GER)

6..What would you do?– Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)

7.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

8.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

9.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GER)

10.Trompeta- Willy William (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

4. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

7. About damn time – Lizzo

8. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

9. Hold my hand- Lady Gaga

10.First class- Jack Harlow

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

6. Where did you go? – Jax Jones & MNEK (GBR)

7. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

8. 2Step- Ed Sheeran ft Lil Baby, Anytilla, Ellinoora &1 Cuz (GBR/UKR/FIN/SWE)

9. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)

10 Remedy- Leony (GER)

