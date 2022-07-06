Airplay e downloads: ancora dominio per Harry Styles

Ancora dominio assoluto per “As it was”, la hit di Harry Styles che richiama fortemente “Take on me” degli A-Ha

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

4.About damn time – Lizzo

5.Stay- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

6.First class- Jack Harlow

7.Bones- Imagine dragons

8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9. Thousand miles – Kid Laroi

10.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

4.Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)

6. Remedy-Leony (GER)

7.What would you do?– Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)

8.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10.Potion – Calvin Harris (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

6. About damn time – Lizzo

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Hold my hand- Lady Gaga

9. Glimpse of us – Joji

10.Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

6. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

7. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)

8. Remedy- Leony (GER)

9. 2Step- Ed Sheeran ft Lil Baby, Anytilla, Ellinoora &1 Cuz (GBR/UKR/FIN/SWE)

10. Beautiful Girl- Luciano (GER)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...