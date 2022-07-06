Airplay e downloads: ancora dominio per Harry Styles

Ancora dominio assoluto per “As it was”, la hit di Harry Styles che richiama fortemente “Take on me” degli A-Ha
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
4.About damn time – Lizzo
5.Stay- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
6.First class- Jack Harlow
7.Bones- Imagine dragons
8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
9. Thousand miles – Kid Laroi
10.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
4.Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Heat waves -Glass Animals (GBR)
6. Remedy-Leony (GER)
7.What would you do?– Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)
8.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
9.Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
10.Potion – Calvin Harris (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
5. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
6. About damn time – Lizzo
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Hold my hand- Lady Gaga
9. Glimpse of us – Joji
10.Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
7. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)
8. Remedy- Leony (GER)
9. 2Step- Ed Sheeran ft Lil Baby, Anytilla, Ellinoora &1 Cuz (GBR/UKR/FIN/SWE)
10. Beautiful Girl- Luciano (GER)