Airplay e downloads: dietro Harry Styles vanno forte Jax Jones ft MNEK 

Grande movimento dietro ad Harry Styles. Alle sue spalle quelli che corrono più forte sono Jax Jones ft MNEK
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
3.About damn time – Lizzo
4.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
5.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
6.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
7.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga
8.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)
9.Infinity- Jaymes Young
10.Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
3.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
4.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
5.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)
6.Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.What would you do?– Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)
8.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
9.Potion – Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug (GBR)
10.Trompeta- Willy William (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
5. About damn time – Lizzo
6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
9. Glimpse of us – Joji
10.Hold my hand- Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
7. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
8. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)
9. I believe- Kamrad (GER)
10. Layla- Dj Robin & Schurze (GER)