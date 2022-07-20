Airplay e downloads: dietro Harry Styles vanno forte Jax Jones ft MNEK 

Grande movimento dietro ad Harry Styles. Alle sue spalle quelli che corrono più forte sono Jax Jones ft MNEK

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

3.About damn time – Lizzo

4.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

5.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

6.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

7.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

8.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

9.Infinity- Jaymes Young

10.Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

3.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

4.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

5.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

6.Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.What would you do?– Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)

8.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

9.Potion – Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug (GBR)

10.Trompeta- Willy William (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

5. About damn time – Lizzo

6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9. Glimpse of us – Joji

10.Hold my hand- Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

7. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

8. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)

9. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

10. Layla- Dj Robin & Schurze (GER)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...