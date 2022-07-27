Airplay e downloads: David Guetta piazza due brani nelle charts

Non solo Harry Styles. Anche David Guetta ed Ella Henderson piazzano due brani nelle charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.About damn time – Lizzo

3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

4.Break my soul – Beyoncè

5.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

6.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

7.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

8.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

9. Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

10.Potion- Calvin Harris (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

3.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

4.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

5.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

6.Potion- Calvin Harris (GBR)

7.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

8.What would you do?– Joel Corry, David Guetta, Bryson Tiller (GBR/FRA)

9.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.I believe- Kamrad (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

4. About damn time – Lizzo

5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

7- Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

8. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

10.Break my soul – Beyoncè

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

6. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

7. Where are you now -Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

9. Green green grass – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

