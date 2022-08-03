Airplay e downloads: Harry Styles fa doppietta e prosegue il dominio

Prosegue la marcia di Harry Styles, ora con due brani in classifica.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.About damn time – Lizzo

3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

4.Break my soul – Beyoncè

5.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

6.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

7.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

8.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

9.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

10.Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler& Topic (GER/SPA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

3.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

4.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

5.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

6.Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler& Topic (GER/SPA)

7.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

8.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

9.Green green grass- George Ezra (GBR)

10.Trompeta- Willy William (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

4. About damn time – Lizzo

5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

6. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

7. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

8. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

9. Break my soul – Beyoncè

10.I believe- Kamrad (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

5. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

7. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

8. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

9. Green green grass – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10. Layla- DJ Robin & Schurze (GER)

