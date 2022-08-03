Airplay e downloads: Harry Styles fa doppietta e prosegue il dominio

Prosegue la marcia di Harry Styles, ora con due brani in classifica.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.About damn time – Lizzo
3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
4.Break my soul – Beyoncè
5.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
6.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)
7.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
8.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
9.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga
10.Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler& Topic (GER/SPA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
3.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
4.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)
5.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
6.Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler& Topic (GER/SPA)
7.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
8.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
9.Green green grass- George Ezra (GBR)
10.Trompeta- Willy William (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
4. About damn time – Lizzo
5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
6. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
7. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
8. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
9. Break my soul – Beyoncè
10.I believe- Kamrad (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
4. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
5. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
6. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
7. I believe- Kamrad (GER)
8. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)
9. Green green grass – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10. Layla- DJ Robin & Schurze (GER)