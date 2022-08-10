Airplay e downloads: estate ancora nel segno di Harry Styles

Prosegue la marcia in vetta di Harry Styles, che piazza anche un secondo brano

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.About damn time – Lizzo

3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

4.Break my soul – Beyoncè

5.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

6.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

7.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

6.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

8.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

9.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

10.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

3.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

4.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

5.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

6.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

7.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

8.Green green grass- George Ezra (GBR)

9.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

10.Hot in it- Tiesto & Charli XCX (NED/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

4. About damn time – Lizzo

5. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

6. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

7. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

8. Break my soul – Beyoncè

9. I ain’t worried – OneRepublic

10.Doja- Central Cee

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

4. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

5. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

6. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

7. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

9. Green green grass – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)

