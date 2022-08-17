Airplay e download: dietro ai soliti noti scalano posizioni LF System

Il duo di producers inglesi LF System, con il loro brano “Afraid to feel” dalle influenze disco e soul, scalano posizioni
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Break my soul – Beyoncè
3.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
4.About damn time – Lizzo
5.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
6.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
7.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
8.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga
9.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
10.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
4.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)
5.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
6.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
7.I believe- Kamrad (GER)
8.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)
9.Remedy – Leony (GER)
10.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
4. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
5. About damn time – Lizzo
6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
7. I ain’t worried – OneRepublic
8. Break my soul – Beyoncé
9. Doja- Central Cee
10.Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & Davdi Guetta
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
5. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
6. I believe- Kamrad (GER)
7. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)
9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
10. Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)