Airplay e download: dietro ai soliti noti scalano posizioni LF System

Il duo di producers inglesi LF System, con il loro brano “Afraid to feel” dalle influenze disco e soul, scalano posizioni

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Break my soul – Beyoncè

3.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

4.About damn time – Lizzo

5.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

6.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

7.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

8.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

9.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

10.Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

3.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

4.Ferrari- James Hype (GBR)

5.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

6.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

7.I believe- Kamrad (GER)

8.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

9.Remedy – Leony (GER)

10.Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

4. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

5. About damn time – Lizzo

6. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

7. I ain’t worried – OneRepublic

8. Break my soul – Beyoncé

9. Doja- Central Cee

10.Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & Davdi Guetta

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

5. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

6. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

7. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

10. Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

