Harry Styles continua a dominare airplay e downloads in Europa

Harry Styles continua a dominare le classifiche
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Break my soul – Beyoncè
3.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
4.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga
5.About damn time – Lizzo
6.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
7.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
9.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
10. I believe-Kamrad (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
3.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
4.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
5.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
6.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
7.I believe- Kamrad (GER)
8.Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)
9.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
10.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
4. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
5. I ain’t worried – OneRepublic
6. Break my soul – Beyoncé
7. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta
8. Doja- Central Cee
9. About damn time – Lizzo
10.Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)
5. I believe- Kamrad (GER)
6. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
7. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)
9. Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
10.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)