Harry Styles continua a dominare airplay e downloads in Europa

Harry Styles continua a dominare le classifiche

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Break my soul – Beyoncè

3.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

4.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

5.About damn time – Lizzo

6.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

7.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

10. I believe-Kamrad (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

3.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

4.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

5.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

6.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

7.I believe- Kamrad (GER)

8.Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

9.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

10.21 Reasons- Nathan Dawe ft Ella Henderson (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

4. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

5. I ain’t worried – OneRepublic

6. Break my soul – Beyoncé

7. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta

8. Doja- Central Cee

9. About damn time – Lizzo

10.Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

4. Heat waves- Glass animals (GBR)

5. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

6. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

7. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

9. Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

10.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

