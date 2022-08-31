Prosegue il dominio di Harry Styles in testa ad airplay e downloads europei

Prosegue il dominio di Harry Styles in testa alle charts europee
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Break my soul – Beyoncè
3.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
4.About damn time – Lizzo
5.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
6.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
7.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga
8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
9.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
10. I believe-Kamrad (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
3.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
4.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
5.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
6.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
7.I believe-Kamrad (GER)
8.Samba- Younotus ft Louis Liii (GER)
9.2Step- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
3. I ain’t worried- OneRepublic
4. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
5. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
6. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta
7. Break my soul – Beyoncé
8. Doja- Central Cee
9. About damn time – Lizzo
10.Hold my hand-Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
3. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
4. I believe- Kamrad (GER)
5. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)
7. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
8. Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)
9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)
10.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)