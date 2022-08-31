Prosegue il dominio di Harry Styles in testa ad airplay e downloads europei

Prosegue il dominio di Harry Styles in testa alle charts europee

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Break my soul – Beyoncè

3.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

4.About damn time – Lizzo

5.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

6.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

7.Hold my hand -Lady Gaga

8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

10. I believe-Kamrad (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

3.Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

4.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

5.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

6.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

7.I believe-Kamrad (GER)

8.Samba- Younotus ft Louis Liii (GER)

9.2Step- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

3. I ain’t worried- OneRepublic

4. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

5. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

6. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta

7. Break my soul – Beyoncé

8. Doja- Central Cee

9. About damn time – Lizzo

10.Hold my hand-Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

3. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

4. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

5. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

7. Crazy what love can do- David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

8. Green green grass – George Ezra (GBR)

9. In the dark- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

10.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

