Harry Styles sempre in testa alle classifiche di airplay e downloads europei

C’è ancora Harry Styles in testa alle classifiche di airplay e downloads europei
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
4.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
5.Break my soul – Beyoncè
6.Kernkraft 400 – Topic, A7s (GER/SWE)
7.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
8.Hold my hand Lady Gaga
9.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
10.Sunroof- Nicky Youre ft Dazy
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR
4.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
5.Kernkraft 400 – Topic, A7s (GER/SWE)
6.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
7.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
9.I believe-Kamrad (GER)
10.2Step-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. I ain’t worried- OneRepublic
3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
4. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
5. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta
6. Doja- Central Cee
7. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
8. Hold me closer – Elton John& Britney Spears (GBR)
9. Break my soul – Beyoncé
10.Hold my hand-Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
3. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
4. Hold me closer – Elton John& Britney Spears (GBR)
5. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)
7. I believe- Kamrad (GER)
8. Nacht wach- Miksu, MacLoud, Makko (GER)
9. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
10. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)