Harry Styles sempre in testa alle classifiche di airplay e downloads europei

C’è ancora Harry Styles in testa alle classifiche di airplay e downloads europei

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

4.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

5.Break my soul – Beyoncè

6.Kernkraft 400 – Topic, A7s (GER/SWE)

7.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

8.Hold my hand Lady Gaga

9.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

10.Sunroof- Nicky Youre ft Dazy

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR

4.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

5.Kernkraft 400 – Topic, A7s (GER/SWE)

6.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

7.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9.I believe-Kamrad (GER)

10.2Step-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. I ain’t worried- OneRepublic

3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

4. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

5. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta

6. Doja- Central Cee

7. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

8. Hold me closer – Elton John& Britney Spears (GBR)

9. Break my soul – Beyoncé

10.Hold my hand-Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

3. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

4. Hold me closer – Elton John& Britney Spears (GBR)

5. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

7. I believe- Kamrad (GER)

8. Nacht wach- Miksu, MacLoud, Makko (GER)

9. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

10. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)

