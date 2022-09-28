Harry Styles con “As it was” continua a dominare airplay e downloads

Prosegue ancora il dominio di “As it was” di Harry Styles, al comando delle classifiche europee
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
4.Break my soul – Beyoncè
5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
6.Hold my hand Lady Gaga
7.Sunroof- Nicky Youre ft Dazy
8.I believe-Kamrad (GER)
9.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
10.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.I believe-Kamrad (GER)
6.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)
7.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)
9.Kernkraft 400 – Topic, A7s (GER/SWE)
10.Forget me -Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3. I ain’t worried- OneRepublic
4. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
5. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta
6. Doja- Central Cee
7. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
8. Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)
9. Break my soul – Beyoncé
10.Hold my hand-Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
4. Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)
5. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
7. Nacht wach- Miksu, MacLoud, Makko (GER)
8. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)
9. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)
10. Despecha- Rosalia (SPA)