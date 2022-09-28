Harry Styles con “As it was” continua a dominare airplay e downloads

Prosegue ancora il dominio di “As it was” di Harry Styles, al comando delle classifiche europee

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

4.Break my soul – Beyoncè

5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

6.Hold my hand Lady Gaga

7.Sunroof- Nicky Youre ft Dazy

8.I believe-Kamrad (GER)

9.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

10.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

3.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.I believe-Kamrad (GER)

6.Afraid to feel- LF System (GBR)

7.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

8.Crazy what love can do – David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson (FRA/GBR)

9.Kernkraft 400 – Topic, A7s (GER/SWE)

10.Forget me -Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3. I ain’t worried- OneRepublic

4. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

5. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas ft Shakira & David Guetta

6. Doja- Central Cee

7. Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

8. Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

9. Break my soul – Beyoncé

10.Hold my hand-Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

4. Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

5. Late night taking – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

7. Nacht wach- Miksu, MacLoud, Makko (GER)

8. Belly dancer- Imanbek & Byor (KAZ/RUS)

9. Solo para ti- Alvaro Soler & Topic (SPA/GER)

10. Despecha- Rosalia (SPA)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...