Airplay e downloads: Rosa Linn, David Guetta e Bebe Rexha protagonisti

Rosa Linn continua a dominare l’airplay europeo, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha primi nei downloads

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

6.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

7.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

8.Million dollar baby- Ava Max

9.Never gonna not dance again – Pink

10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

5.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

6.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

7.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

8.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

9.Bad memories- Meduza & James Carter ft Elley Duhe & Fastboy (ITA/GER)

10.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

5.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

6.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

7.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

8.I ain’t worried- OneRepublic

9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

5.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

6.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Another love- Tom Odell (GBR)

10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

