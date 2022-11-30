Airplay e downloads: Rosa Linn, David Guetta e Bebe Rexha protagonisti

Rosa Linn continua a dominare l’airplay europeo, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha primi nei downloads
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
6.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
7.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
8.Million dollar baby- Ava Max
9.Never gonna not dance again – Pink
10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
5.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)
6.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
7.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
8.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
9.Bad memories- Meduza & James Carter ft Elley Duhe & Fastboy (ITA/GER)
10.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
5.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
6.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
7.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)
8.I ain’t worried- OneRepublic
9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
5.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
6.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Another love- Tom Odell (GBR)
10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)