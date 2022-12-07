Airplay: domina il nuovo di Ed Sheeran. Nei downloads primo ancora “I’m good”

Ormai non fa quasi più notizia: l’ennesimo singolo di Ed Sheeran arriva in vetta alle charts.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

5.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

8.Million dollar baby- Ava Max

9.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry& Tom Grennan (GBR)

10.Never Gonna Not Dance Again-P!Nk

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

6.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

7.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry& Tom Grennan (GBR)

8.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

9.Late night talking- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

5.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

6.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

7.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

8.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.I ain’t worried- OneRepublic

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

5.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

6.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

7.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10.Another love- Tom Odell (GBR)

