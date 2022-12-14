Airplay e download: Lewis Capaldi ricompare in vetta

Scala posizioni nelle classifiche “Forget me”, il nuovo singolo di Lewis Capaldi

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

6.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

7.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

8.Million dollar baby- Ava Max

9.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry& Tom Grennan (GBR)

10.Never Gonna Not Dance Again-P!Nk

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

5.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry& Tom Grennan (GBR)

8.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate McRae (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey

4.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

6.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

7.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

5.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)

9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

