Airplay e download: Lewis Capaldi ricompare in vetta

Scala posizioni nelle classifiche “Forget me”, il nuovo singolo di Lewis Capaldi
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
6.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
7.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
8.Million dollar baby- Ava Max
9.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry& Tom Grennan (GBR)
10.Never Gonna Not Dance Again-P!Nk
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
5.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry& Tom Grennan (GBR)
8.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
10.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate McRae (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
4.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
6.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
7.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
5.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Miss you- Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8.Hold me closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (GBR)
9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)