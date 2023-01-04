Airplay e downloads: Sam Smith e Kim Petras ripassano in vetta

Sam Smith con un balzo riconquista la vetta dei downloads togliendola a David Guerra, mentre fra gli airplays comanda ancora Ed Sheeran
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
8.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
9.Never gonna not dance Again-P!Nk
10.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
7.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
8.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
9.Heavy metal love- twocolors (GER)
10. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Let go- Central Cee
6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
7.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
8.Star walkin’- Lil Nas X
9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
6.The loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)
7.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
8. As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)
9.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
10. Despecha- Rosalia (SPA)