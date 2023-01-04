Airplay e downloads: Sam Smith e Kim Petras ripassano in vetta

Sam Smith con un balzo riconquista la vetta dei downloads togliendola a David Guerra, mentre fra gli airplays comanda ancora Ed Sheeran

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

8.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

9.Never gonna not dance Again-P!Nk

10.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

7.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

8.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

9.Heavy metal love- twocolors (GER)

10. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Let go- Central Cee

6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

7.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

8.Star walkin’- Lil Nas X

9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

6.The loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)

7.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

8. As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)

9.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

10. Despecha- Rosalia (SPA)

