Top of 2022: “As it was” di Harry Styles trionfa nelle vendite e nell’airplay

Pubblichiamo in questa settimana le classifiche finali del 2022 per quanto riguarda le canzoni più ascoltate nelle radio europee (la certificazione è di Eurotop 44, la classifica più completa attualmente in circolazione, dal momento che non esiste più da tempo una chart continentale) e dei 10 singoli più venduti nel continente. Anche in questo caso, non essendoci più un chart europea comprensiva di tutte le piattaforme utilizziamo la più completa, ovvero APC Chart.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA NEL 2022
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
3. ABCDEFU – Gayle
4. Stay- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. Bam bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
7. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Infinity- Jaymes Young
9. Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
10. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI NEL 2022
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
3. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
4. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)
6. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Late night talking – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)
9. Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10. The Motto- Tiesto & AVa Max (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA NEL 2022
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
3. Bam bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
4. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
6. ABCDEFU – Gayle
7. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
8. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. In the dark-Purple Disco Machine &Sophie and the Giants (GER/GBR)
10. Stay- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL 2022
1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)
3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
5. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)
6. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. In the dark-Purple Disco Machine &Sophie and the Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
9. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)
10.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)