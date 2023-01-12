Top of 2022: “As it was” di Harry Styles trionfa nelle vendite e nell’airplay

Pubblichiamo in questa settimana le classifiche finali del 2022 per quanto riguarda le canzoni più ascoltate nelle radio europee (la certificazione è di Eurotop 44, la classifica più completa attualmente in circolazione, dal momento che non esiste più da tempo una chart continentale) e dei 10 singoli più venduti nel continente. Anche in questo caso, non essendoci più un chart europea comprensiva di tutte le piattaforme utilizziamo la più completa, ovvero APC Chart.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA NEL 2022

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

3. ABCDEFU – Gayle

4. Stay- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6. Bam bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

7. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. Infinity- Jaymes Young

9. Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

10. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI NEL 2022

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

3. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

4. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. Where did you go- Jax Jones ft MNEK (GBR)

6. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Late night talking – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

9. Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10. The Motto- Tiesto & AVa Max (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA NEL 2022

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

3. Bam bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

4. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

6. ABCDEFU – Gayle

7. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

8. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. In the dark-Purple Disco Machine &Sophie and the Giants (GER/GBR)

10. Stay- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL 2022

1. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Heat waves – Glass Animals (GBR)

3. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

5. Where are you now – Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott (BEL/GBR)

6. Shivers – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. In the dark-Purple Disco Machine &Sophie and the Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

9. Running up that hill – Kate Bush (GBR)

10.Ferrari- James Hype & Miggy Delarosa (GBR)

