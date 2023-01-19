Airplay e downloads: riecco in vetta Taylor Swift, tiene David Guetta

Taylor Swift torna al comando, scavalcando Ed Sheeran, primo fra gli europei. David Guetta domina i downloads

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

8.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

9.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

7.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

8.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

9.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

10. Gold- Loi (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

4.Let go- Central Cee

5.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

6.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

8.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Star walkin’- Lil Nas X

10.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

6.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7.As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)

8.The loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)

9.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10.Another love- Tom Odell (GBR)

