Airplay e downloads: riecco in vetta Taylor Swift, tiene David Guetta

Taylor Swift torna al comando, scavalcando Ed Sheeran, primo fra gli europei. David Guetta domina i downloads
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
8.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
9.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
7.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
8.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
9.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
10. Gold- Loi (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4.Let go- Central Cee
5.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
6.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
8.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Star walkin’- Lil Nas X
10.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
6.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7.As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)
8.The loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)
9.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10.Another love- Tom Odell (GBR)