Airplay e downloads: comandano Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e David Guetta

Tornano i grandi nomi del pop in testa alle charts: comandano Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e David Guetta

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

7.Not gonna not dance again- Pink

8.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

9.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

10.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

7.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

8.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

9.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

4.Let go- Central Cee

5.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

6.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

7.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

9.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

10.Star walkin’- Lil Nas X

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

5.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9.The loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)

10.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...