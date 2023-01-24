Airplay e downloads: comandano Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e David Guetta

Tornano i grandi nomi del pop in testa alle charts: comandano Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e David Guetta
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
7.Not gonna not dance again- Pink
8.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
9.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
10.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
7.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
8.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
9.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4.Let go- Central Cee
5.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
6.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
7.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
9.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
10.Star walkin’- Lil Nas X
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
5.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9.The loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)
10.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)