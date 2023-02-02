Airplay e downloads: comandano Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e David Guetta-Bebe Rexha

Comandano Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e l’accoppiata David Guetta-Bebe Rexha
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
3.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
8.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
9.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
10.Not gonna not dance again- Pink
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
5.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
7.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
8.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
9.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)
10.Loi-Gold (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
4.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
5.Let go- Central Cee
6.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
8.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
9.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
10.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
6.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)