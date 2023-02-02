Airplay e downloads: comandano Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e David Guetta-Bebe Rexha

Comandano Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e l’accoppiata David Guetta-Bebe Rexha

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

3.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

8.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

9.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

10.Not gonna not dance again- Pink

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

5.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

7.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

8.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

9.Hold me closer – Elton John, Britney Spears (GBR)

10.Loi-Gold (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

4.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

5.Let go- Central Cee

6.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

8.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

9.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

10.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

6.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...