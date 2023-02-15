Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran e David Guetta primi insieme a Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus comanda sia i singoli scaricati che l’airplay in Europa, mentre fra gli europei sono primi Ed Sheeran e David Guetta
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
6.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
7.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
8.Made you look- Meghan Trainor
9.Not gonna not dance again- Pink
10.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
7.Loi-Gold (GER)
8.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
9.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
10.Someone else-Clockclock (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
4.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
6.Let go- Central Cee
7.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
10.BZRP Music sessions#53- Bizzarrap & Shakira
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)
10.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)