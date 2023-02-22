Airplay e downloads: Lewis Capaldi scala posizioni e vede la vetta

Lewis Capaldi scalza Ed Sheeeran, mentre tiene ancora Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

7.Made you look- Meghan Trainor

8.Not gonna not dance again- Pink

9.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

10.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

4.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

7.Loi-Gold (GER)

8.People pleaser- Cta Burs (GBR)

9.The Loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)

10.Escapism- Raye ft 070Shalke (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

4.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

6.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

7.Let go- Central Cee

8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

10.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)

