Airplay e downloads: Lewis Capaldi scala posizioni e vede la vetta

Lewis Capaldi scalza Ed Sheeeran, mentre tiene ancora Miley Cyrus
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
7.Made you look- Meghan Trainor
8.Not gonna not dance again- Pink
9.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
10.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
4.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
6.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
7.Loi-Gold (GER)
8.People pleaser- Cta Burs (GBR)
9.The Loneliest – Maneskin (ITA)
10.Escapism- Raye ft 070Shalke (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
4.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
6.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
7.Let go- Central Cee
8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
10.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
10.Miss you-Southstar including Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz (GER)