Airplay e downloads: in testa Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus  e David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e David Guetta & Bebe Rexha comandano le classifiche europee
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
6.Made you look- Meghan Trainor
7.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
8.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
9.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
10.Never gonna not dance again- Pink
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
4.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)
5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
7.As it was- Hary Styles (GBR)
8.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
9.Somewhere in betwen-Leony (GER)
10. Heaven- Niall Horan (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
6.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
8.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
9.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
10.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
5.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Let go-Central Cee (GBR)
9.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)