Airplay e downloads: in testa Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus  e David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e David Guetta & Bebe Rexha comandano le classifiche europee

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

5.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

6.Made you look- Meghan Trainor

7.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

8.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

9.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

10.Never gonna not dance again- Pink

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

4.Lionheart (Fearless)- Joel Corry & Tom Grennan (GBR)

5.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

7.As it was- Hary Styles (GBR)

8.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

9.Somewhere in betwen-Leony (GER)

10. Heaven- Niall Horan (IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

6.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

8.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

9.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

10.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

5.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Let go-Central Cee (GBR)

9.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

