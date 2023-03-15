Airplay e downloads: direttamente da TikTok spunta Coi Leray

La novità della settimana è l’ingresso nella Top 10 dell’airplay di “Players”, il singolo della rapper americana Coi Leray, direttamente da TikTok
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
6.Made you look- Meghan Trainor
7.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
8.Never gonna not dance again- Pink
9. Players-Coi Leray
10.Somewhere in between-Leony (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
5.Somewhere in between-Leony (GER)
6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)
7.As it was-Harry Styles (GBR)
8.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
9.The Loneliest- Maneskin (ITA)
10. Hero-Martin Garrix & Jvke (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
5.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
7.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
8.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
9.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
10. Die for you- Weeknd & Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
3.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
7.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)
8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)