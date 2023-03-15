Airplay e downloads: direttamente da TikTok spunta Coi Leray

La novità della settimana è l’ingresso nella Top 10 dell’airplay di “Players”, il singolo della rapper americana Coi Leray, direttamente da TikTok

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

5.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

6.Made you look- Meghan Trainor

7.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

8.Never gonna not dance again- Pink

9. Players-Coi Leray

10.Somewhere in between-Leony (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

4.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

5.Somewhere in between-Leony (GER)

6.10:35 – Tiesto & Tate Mcrae (NED)

7.As it was-Harry Styles (GBR)

8.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

9.The Loneliest- Maneskin (ITA)

10. Hero-Martin Garrix & Jvke (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

4.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

5.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

7.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

8.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

9.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

10. Die for you- Weeknd & Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

3.Celestial-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

7.Snap-Rosa Linn (ARM)

8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...